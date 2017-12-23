Nirbhaya team for arts festival security

A Nirbhaya team will act as a force multiplier at the upcoming State School Arts Festival in Thrissur in January 2018.

The 50-strong battalion, trained as a support team to the police force in providing security to women and girls, has been undergoing rigorous practice, including self-defence training, at the Kerala Police Academy here.

It is for the first time that the police are trying out such an experiment in the State. The team, formed under guidance of City Police Commissioner Rahul R. Nair, has members from the Kudumbasree Mission, ASHA workers, and other voluntary organisations. They have been selected after strict scrutiny, said Crime Branch SI P.V. Sindhu.

Sense of security

“Deployment of women cops and Nirbhaya volunteers will help in instilling a sense of security among girls and parents,” the City Police Commissioner said.

The 50-odd Nibhaya members under the leadership of Ms. Sindhu will be deployed at the venues of the arts festival.

Meanwhile, the police are drawing up security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, considered one of the largest cultural festivals in Asia.

The event will be monitored by 300-odd CCTV cameras in the city. Cameras will be installed at the 24 venues, Thekkinkadu and Swaraj Round, main roads, bus stands, and junctions in the city. Around 800 police personnel will be deployed at various venues throughout the event.

A temporary police control room will function at the Thekkinkadu maidan in addition to police help desks at all venues. Presence of shadow police personnel will be ensured at all venues. The police have convened a meeting of 4,500-odd autorickshaws in the city in connection with the event.