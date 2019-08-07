Niraputhari celebrated at Sabarimala

The annual Niraputhari festival was celebrated with traditional fervour at Sabarimala on Wednesday.

The Sannidhanam witnessed heavy rush in the morning hours as hundreds of devotees thronged the hillock to witness the annual ritual which they believe would bring prosperity in the year ahead.

The ritual began at 5.45 a.m. with the offering of fresh paddy spikes by devotees. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu and Melsanthi V.N. Vasudevan, accompanied by other priests, took the paddy spikes to the Namaskara Mandapam sanctorum for performing the rituals. A. Padmakumar, Travancore Devaswom Board president; N. Vijayakumar and K.P. Sankaradas, board members, also joined them, carrying bunches of paddy on their head.

The paddy spikes were taken out in a ceremonial procession to the sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of Marappani and other traditional temple percussion. The Tantri performed Deeparadhana at the temple after offering rice flakes and payasom made of fresh paddy as Nivedyom to the deity.

The Tantri, assisted by the Melsanthi, performed the rituals. The Niraputharipuja was performed between 5.55 a.m. and 6.15 a.m. The paddy spikes offered to the deity were distributed as Prasadom among devotees.

Kalabhabhishekom ritual was performed at the Ayyappa shrine ahead of the Utchapuja on Wednesday. The Kalabhom (sandal paste) was taken out in a procession to the sanctum sanctorum for the Abhishekom prior to the Utchapuja.

Ashtabhishekom, Udayasthamanapuja, Padipuja and Pushpabhishekom were the other rituals performed as part of the Niraputhari festival at the Sannidhanam on Wednesday.

The temple was closed after the Athazhapuja in the evening.

The Ayyappa temple will be opened again on August 16 afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Chingom that begins on August 17. The monthly rituals will come to a close on August 21.