Niracharthu competition as part of Nehru trophy boat race on July 27

‘Niracharthu’, a competition for students in colouring and painting organised in connection with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), will be held at SDV Centenary Hall, Alappuzha, at 10 a.m. on July 27.

It will be inaugurated by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA. Niracharthu is being organised under the aegis of the publicity committee of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society.

A colouring contest for lower primary school students and a painting competition for upper primary and high school students will be held.

For details, contact 0477 2251349. The NTBR will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10.

