NIPMR founder N.K. George passes away

August 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Thrissur

N.K. George, who was instrumental in the establishment of the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomous institution at Kallertumkara, near Irinjalakuda, under the State Department of Social Justice, passed away at his residence at Vallakunnu on Tuesday. He was 83.

Mr. George, an engineer by profession, donated his lifetime earnings to create an enabling environment for the differently-abled neglected by society.

He started Thresyamma Memorial Hospital in 2005 under NK Mathew Charitable Trust in 4.35 acres of land. In December 2012, he handed over the seven-storied building with a built-in area of 42,000 sq. ft. to the government free of cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Physiotherapy, speech therapy, artificial limb making unit and a special school for children with cerebral palsy were functioning at the facility at the time. The value of the assets at the time of the transfer was estimated at ₹20 crore. After being taken over by the government, it was later developed into an autonomous institution and renamed as the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR).

In addition to the existing services, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy, developmental therapy, social work, autism special school and intellectual and developmental disability special school were also started at NIPMR. Also, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy and Special Education diploma courses and vocational training programmes were launched to mould professionals in the field of disability care. NIPMR also has inpatient treatment facility for spinal cord injury, stroke and brain injury.

The funeral will be held at Infant Jesus Church, Kallettumkara, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.