HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIPMR founder N.K. George passes away

He donated ₹20-cr. property, his lifetime earnings to Social Justice department

August 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

N.K. George, who was instrumental in the establishment of the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomous institution at Kallertumkara, near Irinjalakuda, under the State Department of Social Justice, passed away at his residence at Vallakunnu on Tuesday. He was 83.

Mr. George, an engineer by profession, donated his lifetime earnings to create an enabling environment for the differently-abled neglected by society.

He started Thresyamma Memorial Hospital in 2005 under NK Mathew Charitable Trust in 4.35 acres of land. In December 2012, he handed over the seven-storied building with a built-in area of 42,000 sq. ft. to the government free of cost.

Physiotherapy, speech therapy, artificial limb making unit and a special school for children with cerebral palsy were functioning at the facility at the time. The value of the assets at the time of the transfer was estimated at ₹20 crore. After being taken over by the government, it was later developed into an autonomous institution and renamed as the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR).

In addition to the existing services, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy, developmental therapy, social work, autism special school and intellectual and developmental disability special school were also started at NIPMR. Also, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy and Special Education diploma courses and vocational training programmes were launched to mould professionals in the field of disability care. NIPMR also has inpatient treatment facility for spinal cord injury, stroke and brain injury.

The funeral will be held at Infant Jesus Church, Kallettumkara, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.