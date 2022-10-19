NIPM award for Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala CEO

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
October 19, 2022 18:56 IST

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier (right) felicitating chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Chief Executive Officer G.C. Gopala Pillai has won the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM)’s Excellence Award. Dr. Pillai was chosen for the award considering his 45 years of management expertise. He accepted the award at NIPM regional meet held at Thiruvananthapuram recently. He was chairman and managing director of FACT, and founding managing director of KINFRA, chairman of KELTRON. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier felicitated him on Wednesday.

