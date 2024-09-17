ADVERTISEMENT

Nipah virus: Samples of 13 people tested negative, says Kerala Health Minister

Published - September 17, 2024 02:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Veena George says Kerala Health department has been in constant contact with the Centre and health authorities in Karnataka where the man who died due to Nipah was studying

PTI

Of the total 175 people on the contact list of the man who died due to Nipah, the samples of 13 people, in the high-risk category, tested negative at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital in Malappuram, says Kerala Health Minister.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that 13 people who came into contact with a 24-year-old man who died from Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week have tested negative for the disease.

After Nipah, suspected Mpox case surfaces in Kerala’s Malappuram

The Minister said the Health department is making all possible attempts to check the spread of the disease by identifying a maximum number of persons who had been in his contact, and giving them preventive medicine.

"The samples of those in the high-risk category and the persons showing any symptoms are being collected and sent for testing. Samples of more people will be collected today (Tuesday)," she said.

Though the chance of any spread of the disease is unlikely, the samples of every person showing symptoms would be tested, she said.

Ms. George further said the State Health department has been in constant contact with the Centre and the health authorities in Karnataka where the deceased man was studying.

Tight curbs in Malappuram following Nipah death, 126 on primary contact list of victim

Those who were in contact with him, including his classmates and friends, had been traced with their support, she said.

Curbs to continue

The restrictions in the containment zones would be continued as per the protocol, the Minister added.

The Kerala government has imposed restrictions on containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection.

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 p.m. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, madrassas, anganwadis and tuition centres will remain shut in the containment zones.

After Nipah death, mask made mandatory in Kerala’s Malappuram

Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, partial restrictions have been imposed.

Authorities have asked people to wear masks in public. Directions have also been issued to reduce the number of participants at weddings, funerals and other events in the district.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.

