HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nipah virus: Local administrators in Kozhikode asked to strictly implement Kerala government’s guidelines in containment zones

Cooperation of grama panchayat heads sought to circulate Kerala government’s instructions on social media for better reach

September 15, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers at a control room set up amid Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode in Kerala recently.

Health workers at a control room set up amid Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode in Kerala recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

An all-party meeting held in Kozhikode on September 15 to review the measures taken to fight Nipah infection called upon the local administrators in the district to implement all the important instructions issued by the Health department and the Kerala government as such in their limits.

Health Minister Veena George who presided over the meeting directed the local body heads to adopt all possible measures for the maximum circulation of governments’ safety instructions on social media for better reach and public awareness.

It was also decided at the meeting to issue identification cards for the rapid response team (RRT) members who work in various containment zones in the district. The cards issued by the district administration will be distributed through the local bodies concerned.

Instructions were also given to assure special care for patients under treatment for various serious ailments in containment zones. Such persons will be offered timely care with the support of the control rooms opened in the district.

The details of the ongoing door-to-door survey conducted by health workers in containment zones were reviewed at the meeting. Ms. George asked the local body heads to ensure the mental well-being of all the residents while strictly proceeding with the surveys.

Heads of various local bodies from high-risk zones presented their local action plans and strategies for supporting the Health department. They also said that arrangements were in place for uninterrupted distribution of medicine and food for the needy in the containment zones.

Minister for Public P.A. Works Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil, Kozhikode District Collector A. Geetha, District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppa Samy and people’s representatives from various Assembly constituencies were among those present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / health / disease / Nipah Virus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.