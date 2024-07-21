Nipah death again in Kerala, 14-year-old boy under treatment dies at Kozhikode MCH

A 14-year-old boy from Chembrassery near Pandikkad in Malappuram district died of Nipah infection at the Government Medical College Hospital here on July 21 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George told the media at Malappuram that the boy had a massive cardiac arrest by around 11 a.m. Though the doctors tried to revive him, their efforts failed and he died around 11.30 a.m., she said.

Ms. George said that three of his close relatives were under surveillance at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and four other acquaintances were at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram. One of them is on intensive care unit support. “It is a matter of relief that none of those in the high-risk contact category has Nipah symptoms. There is no need to panic,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the boy had been administered monoclonal antibody procured from Australia through the Indian Council of Medical Research. “As per the protocol, it had to be administered in five days after getting infected. In this case, though the time limit was over, we had no other option to save his life. Thus the medical board gave a go-ahead to use it, but it could not help,” Ms. George said. Lab results on the body fluid samples of his relatives were expected by the evening.

The boy had been undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital since July 20. He had complained of fever and fatigue after he returned from the school on July 10. He was initially taken to a private clinic at Pandikkad on July 12 and another private hospital on July 13. He was admitted there on July 15 since there was improvement in his condition. The boy was shifted to a private hospital in nearby Perinthalmanna town on the same day after symptoms of encephalitis were noticed. From there, he was taken to another private hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday and then to the medical college hospital.

This is the fifth time the deadly infection is being reported in Kerala. The first outbreak was in 2018, when 17 people, from Kozhikode and Malappuram, succumbed to it. Two others survived. It was reported again from Ernakulam in 2019, but the patient recovered. Mohammed Hashim, a 12-year-old boy from Kozhikode, died of the infection in 2021. E. Mohammedali and M. Haris of Kozhikode lost their lives because of it in 2023. Four other infected patients, including a nine-year-old boy, recovered.

Asked about the final rites of the deceased, Ms. George said that the district administration would hold talks with his parents and take a decision as per the Nipah protocol.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed restrictions on visitors entry at the medical college hospital in Kozhikode. All those going there should compulsorily wear face masks. Only one person should accompany the patient. The pay ward at the hospital has been converted into an isolation ward. Awareness campaigns are being held in Pandikkad and Anakkayam grama panchayats in Malappuram district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.