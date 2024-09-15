Health authorities in Kerala confirmed the Nipah virus as the reason for the death of a 24-year-old man from Wandoor in Malappuram district. Minister for Health Veena George made the final confirmation following the test result from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

The man, a student in Bengaluru, died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday last, where he had been admitted with symptoms of hepatitis. Nipah virus was suspected in the medical officer’s death investigation after the victim had displayed signs of encephalitis.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka sent the serum samples to the virology laboratory at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The result was found positive on Saturday (September 14, 2024) evening, and the Health Department swung to action by following the procedures as per the Nipah protocol.

As many as 16 committees were formed as per the protocol on Saturday (September 14, 2024) night, and waited for the final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The final confirmation came on Sunday (September 15, 2024) afternoon.

As many as 151 persons were identified in the victim’s primary contact list. Dr. Renuka said that the youth had sought treatment at four private hospitals, and had travelled to different places along with his friends.

The contact details of all those who got in touch with the victim were being collected. Dr. Renuka said that 151 of them were isolated. Five of them had shown mild symptoms and their samples were sent for Nipah testing.

Dr. Renuka said that there was nothing to worry. She said that all persons likely to have come in contact with the victim were being traced and observed.

On July 21, a 14-year-old schoolboy from Pandikkad, about 10 km away from Wandoor, had succumbed to Nipah virus at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The boy’s death had triggered an alarm across the district, and the district authorities had imposed restrictions in two panchayats.

