Nipah victim’s classmates allowed to attend exams in quarantine

The classmates of the 24-year-old Nipah victim, who have been quarantined in Bengaluru after their close contact with the victim during the two weeks prior to his death, have been given special permission by their respective university to attend their exams.

Minister for Health Veena George said on Friday that the State’s health authorities had communicated with their counterparts in Karnataka to ensure that the students were provided arrangements to write their exams while being in quarantine.

An MSc psychology student in Bengaluru, the Nipah victim had reached his home at Wandoor in the last week of August. He developed fever and other complications by September 5 and approached multiple clinics for treatment. He was admitted to MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, on September 8, where he died on September 9 morning.

As many as 30 of his classmates and friends in Bengaluru were among the 267 people identified on his contact list. They were asked to go in self-quarantine after the victim’s death was confirmed to be due to Nipah virus.

20 more results negative

Meanwhile, the results of 20 more samples tested were found negative for Nipah on Friday. Ms. George said no more person was added to the contact list on Friday.

As many as 81 of those on the contact list were health workers. There were 177 on the primary contact list and 90 on the secondary contact list. Ms. George said 134 of those on the primary contact list were in high-risk category.

One more person was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with symptoms on Friday. Four persons were currently being treated at the Manjeri hospital while 28 were being treated at the MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said those on the contact list were being given psychological support through counselling. So far, 268 people were given counselling through a call centre.

The Minister presided over a meeting of the State’s health officials held to review the Nipah situation in the district on Friday evening. Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Namadev Khobragade, District Collector V.R. Vinod, District Police Chief R. Viswanath, Health department Director K.J. Reena, District Medical Officer R. Renuka and several other senior officials attended the meeting.