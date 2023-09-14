HamberMenu
Nipah: toddy tapping, sale banned in Kozhikode until further orders

Regulations in place to control virus spread

September 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed a total ban on toddy tapping and sale in the district until further orders as part of the measures to check the spread of Nipah.

It is for the first time that a total ban on toddy tapping has been imposed after a high-level Health department team reviewed the situation.

According to Health department sources, there are chances of the virus spreading through toddy. Fruit bats have been found contaminating palm sap in several instances and the restriction on toddy sale is part of the precautionary measures to contain the viral spread, they said.

Other restrictions

The DDMA has also come up with 12 rules to be strictly followed in containment zones. The major instruction is to avoid all types of public gatherings and functions. Work-from-home option will be encouraged for employees coming from containment zones. No tourism facilities will be allowed to function in such areas. Pig farms will be brought under surveillance.

Entry of people from other locations will not be permitted to containment zones. More than one caregiver will be discouraged in hospitals. Securing prior permission from higher authorities has been made mandatory for unavoidable public and private events.

