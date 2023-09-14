Nipah threat: surveillance intensified in containment zones in Kozhikode

September 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The district administration has put in place a heightened surveillance mechanism in nine grama panchayats under the Vadakara taluk in Kozhikode where over 55 wards have been declared as containment zones. Apart from strengthening screening of people with suspected fever symptoms, a stringent crowd controlling mechanism is also in place in the identified locations.

Soon after the release of the root map of two persons who died of the viral infection, several persons who visited the identified locations have been asked to follow quarantine rules.Kuttiyadi, Kallad,Maruthongara, Ayancheri, and some wards of Vadakara are on the list of locations prepared by the Health department.

Containment zone regulations have restricted the lives of people in villages around Kuttiyadi,Maruthongara,and Ayanchery. Markets remain deserted. According to elected representatives of various wards, the door-to-door survey by the Health department covering around 300 houses has also doubled villagers’ fear.

“Life has come to a standstill here as only emergency travel is permitted in containment zones. Not many shops are functioning in towns as the number of buyers are very less because of stringent rules. Many public and family functions have been cancelled,” said V. Majeed, a local merchant from Kuttiyadi. He added that the villages around Kuttiyadi were experiencing a hartal-like situation.

On the instructions of the district administration, the police also intensified their deployment and surveillance activities around containment zones. Entry of vehicles from other locations would be restricted with barricades. Also, there would be screening of vehicles moving from containment zones to other locations.

Revenue officials said no mass gatherings or public functions would be permitted in the district for 10 days considering the seriousness of the situation. The protocol already declared would be applicable for even private and family functions. Students from containment zones would be provisionally restricted from attending examinations in other locations. They would be offered another chance later. Many examinations have already been rescheduled in the wake of the Nipah scare.

On Thursday, instructions were issued to the public to refrain from activities that scare fruit bats. Health department officials said such reckless moves would only double the challenge. They said steps were under way to find the reason behind the suspicious death of a few wild boars in the interior areas of Perambra. Experts from the Veterinary department would conduct further studies after visiting the spots, they said.

