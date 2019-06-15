Nipah threat eases

The threat of Nipah virus seems to have come down, with no suspected cases being reported in the last couple of days.

However, the health authorities will remain vigilant till all those under quarantine are released after the incubation period.

Condition satisfactory

The health of the Nipah patient is satisfactory, according to the health bulletin issued by the Nipah control room authorities on Friday.

One more person from the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital was discharged on Friday, bringing down the number of patients in the specially set up ward to three.

Among the people who had contacted the Nipah patient during the time of his illness, three more were released from home quarantine as they have come out of the incubation period.

Quarantine lifted

Quarantine was lifted for 47 people on Thursday, bringing the total number of people under quarantine to 280 from 330.

As part of the preventive activities continuing in the district, 2,029 people were trained, taking the total numbers of those trained for Nipah control activities to 33,625.