Nipah surveillance activities to be intensified in Wayanad

October 29, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - KALPETTA

A meeting of senior officials of various departments chaired by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Saturday decided to intensify disease surveillance activities and maintain alert against Nipah in Wayanad in the wake of Nipah virus antibodies being detected in bats in the district.

The antibodies were detected recently during a bat surveillance study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“There is no need to worry, but officials should adopt preventive measures to contain the zoonotic disease,” the Minister said.

Mapping would be done soon to identify areas with the highest presence of bats in the district, Mr. Saseendran said. Sensitisation programmes among the public and animal surveillance programmes would also be organised he added.

The Forest department would adopt a favourable stance towards realising alternative roads to the Thamarassery ghat section of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 such as Poozhithodu-Padinharethara and Thalipuzha-Chipplithodu roads, the Minister said. He added that he would discuss the matter with Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The Collectors of Wayanad and Kozhikode should draft a plan to restrict movement of heavy vehicles in the ghat section of roads on holidays, Sundays, and during rush hours, Mr. Saseendran said. The departments concerned should expedite steps to straighten curves on the road as the Forest department had already given permission for renovation works, he added.