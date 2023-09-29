Nipah scare recedes again as four cured patients go home

September 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Kozhikode: Scripting a memorable moment for all who staged a daring fight against Nipha outbreak, four patients including a nine-year old boy who was in a very critical condition till very recently have been tested double-negative for the infection. Health Minister Veena George who made the confirmation on Friday said they were tested twice and all turned negative facilitating their discharge from the hospitals.

The medical team comprising doctors and nurses who cared for two critically-infected patients at the Malabar Institute of Medical Science (MIMS), Kozhikode said the recovery of the patients was the result of an unparalleled supportive care. They said the bouncing back of the nine-year-old kid to life after spending several days on a ventilator could be a historical achievement.

The doctors who attended the kid at MIMS said the team work of all the nursing staff under the emergency care wing was quite laudable throughout the crucial hours of day and night care. Following the decision of the hospital management, all the treatment expenses of the patients would be borne by the hospital.

Though the cured patients were discharged on Friday, they would be under home quarantine for two weeks following the instructions of the medical team. Family members of the patients who turned emotional with the magical recovery of their loved ones were also asked to keep the quarantine norms very strictly. The cured patients would be under medication for a few more days to completely recover from the residual symptoms.

It was on September 12 that the viral infection was confirmed for the third time in Kozhikode district. Six patients were in the list of confirmed patients of which two died. Of the six cases, five reportedly contracted the virus from the index case, a 47-year old person who died on August 30. The second victim succumbed to the infection on September 11 . Of the four survivors, two were from the family of the index case. The nine-year old kid was the son of the first victim. Other confirmed cases too were connected to primary contact of the index case.

