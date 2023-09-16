Nipah scare: educational institutions in Kozhikode asked to conduct only online classes for six days from September 18

September 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Considering the intensified vigil against the spread of Nipah infection, the Kozhikode district administration has decided to permit only online classes for students from September 18 to September 23.

Until further orders, all the educational institutions in Kozhikode district will remain shut during the period.

The move is part of ensuring total protection for students, as many areas have been declared containment zones to step up the fight against the viral infection. According to officials, the regulation will be for six days as of now, which will be reviewed at a later stage.

The instructions issued by District Collector A. Geetha here on Saturday will also be applicable for all tuition centres, private coaching centres, anganwadis, and madrasas in the district. Heads of various institutions have been asked to ensure that no students visit the institutions during the period of restriction.

Officials with the Education department said all the schools and colleges were having the online facilities that was set up during the COVID-19 period to conduct the classes. They also clarified that it was not an indefinite suspension of schooling, but a shift from the regular mode of classes to online platforms for six days in accordance with the emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the already scheduled public examinations would take place at the respective centres at the specified dates. Any change in the already declared schedule would be informed later by complying with the government instructions.

Regular classes were suspended in Kozhikode district from September 14. During the term, there were serious discussions to check the online facilities available in schools to continue with the existing regulations. The decision to suspend regular classes till September 23 was taken in consultation with the Education department and the heads of various institutions.