Nipah resurfaces in Malappuram, 15-year-old boy in critical condition

Nipah virus scare resurfaced in the district on Saturday following the confirmation of a case currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

A 15-year-old boy from Chembrassery, near Pandikkad, in Malappuram district developed Nipah symptoms and was shifted to Kozhikode from a hospital at Perinthalmanna. The child is reported to be in a critical condition and is on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The pay ward at the hospital has been converted into an isolation block for treating Nipah patients. Ten beds have been arranged. Doctors and nurses have been posted there. They have been asked to use personal protection equipment. Fourteen committees have been reported for surveillance, treatment, and other works.

Minister for Health Veena George rushed to Malappuram to oversee the measures to counter the spread of the deadly Nipah virus. At a press briefing held at the Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday evening, she said the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the State labs had confirmed the Nipah virus.

Health department authorities have swung into action by putting in place the Nipah protocol. As many as 25 committees were formed as per the government-specified standard operating procedure (SOP) to parry the spread of the deadly virus.

Three persons who had close contact with the child, including his father, were quarantined. As many as 214 persons were under surveillance, of whom 60 were in high risk category. Health officials said that the serum samples of all in health risk category would be tested.

Monitoring is being strengthened in three kilometres around Pandikkad. Restrictions will be clamped in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats in Malappuram district.

Feverish symptoms

The boy started showing feverish symptoms on July 10 and he sought treatment at a private clinic on July 12. He reached a hospital at Pandikkad on July 13 and was admitted there on July 15. But he was shifted to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna and then to Kozhikode.

The Health Department opened a 24x7 control room in the wake of the Nipah scare. The control room can be reached on 0483 2732010.

Ms. George said the Health department was well equipped to take on the Nipah challenge. Monoclonal antibody needed for Nipah treatment is being brought from Pune lab. She said it was expected to reach Kozhikode on Sunday.

Masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) were being rushed to medical college hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The health officials advised that people wear masks in view of the Nipah scare. The Minister kicked off a renewed safety drive by giving sanitiser to District Collector V.R. Vinod here.

Ms. George said there was nothing to panic and the situation was under control. But she warned the people to exercise utmost caution. There will be restrictions within 3 km around Pandikkad.

An emergency meeting convened by Ms. George on Saturday morning put the health and other government departments on increased alert.

Top officials of the State Health department, including the Additional Chief Secretary, National Health Mission State Director, Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors, Health Director, Medical Education Director, Nipah Health Centre nodal officer, State Medical Board members, Kozhikode and Malappuram District Medical Officers, district surveillance officers, medical college Principals and superintendents, attended the meeting.

It was in May 2018 that Kerala reported the first Nipah case, spreading fear among the people of Kozhikode. Since then, Nipah cases were confirmed four times in the State. And the last case was reported in September 2023.