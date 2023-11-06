Nipah research centre to be opened in Kozhikode on Nov. 8

November 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George will formally declare Kozhikode free from Nipah infection, and open the Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research, on Wednesday. A press release said on Monday that the event would be held on the Government Medical College Hospital premises. The Minister would also honour health workers who made a mark in Nipah containment steps. The centre is being set up in the district in the wake of the recurring instances of the infection here. Departments such as Health, Agriculture, Forests and Wildlife, and Animal Husbandry would be involved in its functioning.