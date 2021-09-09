Nipah: Action plan for collection of samples

Kozhikode

09 September 2021 19:58 IST

Move comes after reports of lack of coordination between depts.

The Health Department has devised an action plan for the collection of samples related to the Nipah infection in Kozhikode and their dispatch to labs.

The action plan, to be implemented in coordination with other government departments, was formulated during online review meetings chaired by Health Minister Veena George. Officials from the National Institute of Virology, and Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments too were present.

There had been reports about the lack of coordination between government departments on the collection and examination of samples. It was also reported in a section of the media that the samples collected were not finding their way to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Lab in Bhopal because cargo companies were reluctant to dispatch them.

Advertising

Advertising

Avoid crowding

The Minister said that crowding should be avoided in Kozhikode city and other public places in view of the COVID and Nipah cases. Some people were found to be mildly symptomatic for Nipah infection during a house-to-house survey in Chathamangalam grama panchayat and nearby wards in Mukkom municipality and Kodiyathur grama panchayat.

Two mobile labs have been set up to test their body fluid samples for Nipah and COVID. The staff of the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have been trained for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought a report within 15 days from the District Medical Officer, Kozhikode, and the District Collector, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, on the alleged lapses in ensuring treatment to Hashim.

The action by commission judicial member K. Baijunath follows a complaint filed by Noushad Thekkayil, an activist.