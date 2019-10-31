Ninth leg of CBL to held in Kuttanad tomorrow

The ninth leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) will be held on the Pampa river at Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad on Saturday.

The CBL has been generating a huge deal of enthusiasm among snakeboat race buffs with each passing round. After the first eight rounds, Tropical Titans (Pallathuruthy Boat Club, Alappuzha) is leading the table with 113 points. It has won seven out of the eight CBL races so far, including the seventh leg held at Kainakary. Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club) is in second place with 55 points followed by Mighty Oars (NCDC Boat Club, Kumarakom) in third place with 52 points.

They are followed by Coast Dominators (United Boat Club, Kuttamangalam, Kainakary, 49 points), Backwater Knights (Village Boat Club, Edathua, 40 points), Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom, 33 points), Backwater Warriors (Town Boat Club, Kumarakom, 23 points), Thunder Oars (KBC/SFBC, Kumarakom, 22 points), and Backwater Ninjas (Brothers Boat Club, Edathua, 15, points).

Elaborate arrangements

Organisers of the event at Pulinkunnu said that they had made elaborate arrangements for the race. A large number of people are expected to throng the banks of the river to watch the race this time around.

Hosted by Kerala Tourism, the CBL is the country’s first-ever boat race on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There are 12 races in the CBL, which began with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 31. With a total prize money of ₹5.9 crore, the CBL is ranked the fourth highest in all sports event in India. The first three winners of each CBL match will get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹1 lakh respectively. All participants are entitled to a bonus prize of ₹4 lakh per match.

At Kayamkulam

Besides Pulinkunnu, one more CBL race will be held in the district at Kayamkulam on November 9.

It will conclude with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 23.