Ninetieth birthday celebrations of Fr. Ferdinand Kayavil to be held on November 24

November 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

The 90th birthday celebrations of Fr. Ferdinand Kayavil, the former Principal of Infant Jesus Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Thangassery, will be held on Friday at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex.

Dr. Kayavil was the Principal of the Infant Jesus School for 30 years from 1975 to 2005 and the celebrations will be attended by alumni and prominent personalities from various fields, said the organisers at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Mavelikara Bishop Joshua Mar Ignathios will inaugurate the celebrations while school Principal and alumni association president Fr. Silvie Antony will preside over the function. N. K. Premachandran, MP, M. Mukesh, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Earnest and former DGP Alexander Jacob will be present on the occasion.

