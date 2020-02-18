Nine world-class fitness centres for State: Minister

Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan has announced that nine world-class fitness centres will be established in the State.

One of these centres, with modern equipment and competent trainers to enhance the fitness of sportspersons, will be established in Kannur.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day international sports expo at Mundayad Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sports school

The Minister announced the establishment of a sports school here on the lines of the G.V. Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Jayarajan acknowledged that there was widespread complaint about the food available at sports hostels.

“As a solution, the amount for food will be sent directly to the children’s account from April,” he said adding this would allow the children to eat the food of their choice.

Sports councils

The sports councils, which now functions at the State and district levels, would be extended to the panchayat level, he said adding competent athletes at the panchayat level would be made office-bearers of the council.

Pointing out that camps are under way to identify footballing talents, the Minister said such camps would be held in 50 more centres by March.

Jobs given

The State government has already given appointments to over 400 athletes who had won medals in the national and international levels, he said.

The Chief Minister would issue direct recruitment orders to 195 more persons, the Minister said.

The Minister said private entrepreneurs were welcome to invest in the sports sector and the government was encouraging it.