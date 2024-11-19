Nine wards created, eight wards scrapped in ward delimitation in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The contours of most wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are set to change as per the draft notification of ward delimitation published on Tuesday. While the number of wards in the corporation will increase from the existing 100 to 101, eight of the current wards will be scrapped, with nine new ones replacing them.

The wards which will cease to exist are PTP Nagar, Kuriyathi, Sreevaraham, Mulloor, Manikkavilakom, Shanghumughom, Perunthanni and Beemapally East. The new wards to be formed are Kizhakkumbhaagam, Karyavattom, Kariyam, Chenkottukonam, Alathara, Kuzhivila, Gowreeshapattom, Ramapuram and Karumam. The ward numbers of most of the wards will also change.

According to corporation secretary S. Jahamgeer, the ward delimitation was done scientifically considering the number of houses and population in each ward. The division of wards was done keeping an average of 4,100 houses, with 10% tolerance on either side, in each ward. Currently, the population distribution between the wards is hugely uneven. Rapid urbanisation and vertical development in the Kazhakuttom area had led to the number of houses in the wards going up to as much as 8,000.

At the same time, in wards like Beemapally East, the number of houses was found to be around 2,000, making it a fit case to be merged with the adjacent ward. After the delimitation, the population in each ward in Thiruvananthapuram will be at an average of 8,000-10,500 and the number of houses at around 4,000. One of the aims of the delimitation exercise is to keep the population numbers in each ward within a certain limit for effective service delivery.

The redrawing of the ward boundaries ahead of the local body elections next year could lead to a political slugfest as five of the eight wards to be scrapped and merged to adjacent wards are held either by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party or the United Democratic Front (UDF). Three of the scrapped wards are held by the ruling Left Democratic Front of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The ward boundaries were redrawn using the open source software-based Qfield app after ground-level surveys using the Corporation’s asset registers. The Delimitation commission will accept complaints and objections regarding the ward delimitation proposals till December 3.