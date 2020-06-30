Nine tests positive for virus today

Nine more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

According to officials, among the patients, five came from abroad, three from other States, and one is a resident of Kurathikad.

The source of the Kurathikad resident’s infection remains unknown, according to officials.

From abroad

One of the patients, a 58-year-old native of Alappuzha, came from the UAE on June 27. Another is a young man from Budhanoor who came from Bahrain on June 15. Two others are a 50-year-old man from Cheriyanad and a 56-year-old man from Mavelikara who reached the district from Saudi Arabia on June 15. The fifth patient, a youth who hails from Kayamkulam, came from Kuwait on June 18.

Among the persons from other States, a young man from Muhamma, reached the district from Mumbai by flight on June 24. Another young man hailing from Alappuzha came from Guwahati on June 14. The eighth patient, a young man from Edathua, came by train from Mumbai on June 26.

The 52-year-old Kurathikad native was found to have contracted the disease during a check-up prior to surgery at District Hospital, Mavelikkara. “A fish vendor, he used to collect fish from Kayamkulam market and sell it near Kurathikad Junction in a mini goods carrier bearing the number KL-31- 7132,” says an official with the Health Department.

The official adds that all those who made contact with the person should immediately go into quarantine. They should contact 0477 2239999.

Besides the nine people, a 65-year old man from Kayamkulam was admitted to a hospital in Kollam with COVID-19. He was found to have contracted the disease while undergoing treatment for other ailments on Sunday. A vegetable trader, the source of his infection remains unknown. District Collector A. Alexander said that one of his daughters had been tested positive for the disease. She was admitted to Taluk Hospital, Haripad. "Theirs is a big family and we have collected samples from family members and sent it for testing. The results are awaited," Mr. Alexander said.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) Road wing office at Alappuzha Civil Station was closed and 33 staff placed in quarantine on Tuesday after an office clerk, who is a relative of the father-daughter duo from Kayamkulam, met them on June 20. Officials said that the clerk came to the office on June 22, but has been absent since June 23 due to mild fever. Her swab has been collected for testing. Frantic efforts are on to identify rest of the contacts of the father-daughter duo, said an official.

Meanwhile, the government has declared ward no:16 in Bharanikavu grama panchayat, ward no: 14 and 15 in Chengannur municipality, ward no: 14 in Palamel grama panchayat, ward no 4 and 9 in Kayamkulam municipality as containment zones.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 176.

