Nine test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur

Kannur district continued to witness spike in COVID-19 cases, with nine persons testing positive for SARS-COV-2 on Thursday.
According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, five of the infected persons came from abroad, while four came from other States.
They include a 54-year-old man from Munderi who arrived from Kuwait, a 50-year-old man from Kurumattur who arrived from Ras al Khaimah, a 45-year-old man from Cherukunnu who arrived from Kuwait, a 29-year-old woman from Mattannur who arrived from Oman, and a 23-year-old man, a resident of Vayakara, who arrived from Moldova.
Similarly, a 41-year-old woman, a native of Mokeri, who arrived from Mumbai, a 25-year-old CISF official from Uttar Pradesh who arrived from New Delhi, a 27-year-old woman, and a seven-year-old child from Karivellur-Peralam who arrived from New Delhi are the others who tested positive for the disease.
With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 381. Of them, 251 were discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, those under observation include a total of 83 persons at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 29 at Kannur District Hospital, 134 at Anjarakandy COVID Treatment Centre, 20 at Thalassery General Hospital, and 18,326 in home quarantine.
