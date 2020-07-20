Nine temple guards test positive

Nine security guards, including six commandos, of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. The development comes a few days after a guard on ‘Paravu’ (security) duty tested positive for the infection a few days ago.
Among those who were found to be infected included three Devaswom ‘paravu’ guards, including a guard commandant and two guard naiks, and six commandos drawn for temple security from the Indian Reserve Battalion.
Acccording to V. Ratheesan, executive officer of the temple, the security staff was subjected to the COVID-19 test after a guard was diagnosed with the infection on July 16. The newly-diagnosed patients were part of a batch of 20 people who were tested the next day. Another 35 people are set to be tested on Tuesday.
He added that many who have come into close contact with the affected during the last 14 days will go into quarantine. The official pointed out that the ‘paravu’ guards used to go home until July 16.
The temple has been out of bounds for the public since the lockdown. None, except the members of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, have visited the temple recently.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath