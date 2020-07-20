Nine temple guards test positive

Nine security guards, including six commandos, of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. The development comes a few days after a guard on ‘Paravu’ (security) duty tested positive for the infection a few days ago.

Among those who were found to be infected included three Devaswom ‘paravu’ guards, including a guard commandant and two guard naiks, and six commandos drawn for temple security from the Indian Reserve Battalion.

Acccording to V. Ratheesan, executive officer of the temple, the security staff was subjected to the COVID-19 test after a guard was diagnosed with the infection on July 16. The newly-diagnosed patients were part of a batch of 20 people who were tested the next day. Another 35 people are set to be tested on Tuesday.

He added that many who have come into close contact with the affected during the last 14 days will go into quarantine. The official pointed out that the ‘paravu’ guards used to go home until July 16.

The temple has been out of bounds for the public since the lockdown. None, except the members of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, have visited the temple recently.