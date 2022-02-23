Nine standing panel members to resign in Kumbala panchayat

KASARAGOD

In an attempt to resolve the differences in the Bharatiya Janata Party In Kumbala panchayat, nine standing committee members will resign, including two CPI(M)-backed standing committee chairpersons.

The district leadership came out with a concerted action following the protest by party activists, who demanded the resignation of standing committee chairpersons Premalatha and Premavathi and action against former district president K. Srikanth, who is now the party State secretary and two others allegedly for supporting an alliance to help Koggu of the CPI(M), who has been convicted of the murder of BJP workers, to get elected as chairman of a standing committee.

The decision has been taken after a section of the party workers closed the party district office recently demanding the state president to address the issue immediately.

BJP district president Ravisha Thantri Kuntar said the State leadership would take a final decision on other issues raised by a section of protesters. The district president said action would be taken against anti-party activities.

At the same time, a section of activists decided to continue the protest till action was taken against the leaders who supported the alliance with the CPI(M).