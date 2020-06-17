Kerala

Nine shops burgled

Nine shops in Cherpulassery town witnessed thefts on Tuesday night.

The police said the extent of loss of cash and property was yet to be assessed. The police suspect that a gang was behind the burglary. An investigation is on.

