Nine repatriation flights to reach today

Nine repatriation flights, including stopover operations from Moscow and Cairo by Air India and a direct flight from Moldova by a Turkish airliner, will land at Cochin International Airport on Tuesday. These flights will bring in 1,672 international passengers to Kochi, said a press release here.
The relief operations will commence with 6E9324 Indigo flight from Kuwait landing at 12.30 a.m. The airlines will operate another flight from Kuwait, 6E9324, which is slated to touch down at 11 p.m.
Air India confirmed an evacuation operation from Moscow. AI1924 Moscow flight is expected to arrive reach Kochi at 1.35 a.m. after stopover and disembarkation of passengers in Delhi. Go Air G9425 from Sharjah is scheduled to land at 4 a.m. and the second operation of Air India for the day, AI1902, is from Cairo via Mumbai. It is slated to touch down at 5.30 a.m.
Chartered flight
The Istanbul headquartered Onur Air will fly a chartered operation from the East European country of Moldova with 250 passengers. It is expected to arrive at 9.30 p.m. Go Air will operate two more flights — G87090 from Kuwait, expected to arrive at 5.40 p. m., and G89001 from Dubai at 8 p.m.
Air India Express flight IX1452 from Abu Dhabi is expected to arrive at 8.55 p.m.
6 flights on Monday
CIAL confirmed the operation of six relief flights on Monday. A Saudia flight from Jeddah was postponed to Wednesday.
The airport handled 28 arrival/departure operations on Monday, the communication added.
