Nine private bus drivers in Kerala arrested for drunk driving

Inspection on tip-off about use of alcohol, drugs

Inspection on tip-off about use of alcohol, drugs

The Thrissur City police on Monday arrested nine private bus drivers on the charge of drunk driving during an inspection at Sakthan Nagar and North bus stands.

The inspection was conducted following a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner R. Aditya that drivers of private buses conducting services from Thrissur had been rampantly using alcohol and drugs. Medical examination of the arrested drivers proved that they had consumed liquor.

According to the police, they have been frequently receiving complaints about drunk driving by bus drivers. Altercations between bus crew members and dangerous competitions with drivers of other buses are common. Accidents caused by over-speeding are also regular.

Such raids to detect drunk driving will be expanded to other places in the State too, police said.