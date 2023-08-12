Nine police officers from Kerala bag Union Home Minister’s Medal

August 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Nine police officers from Kerala have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023.

State Special Branch Superintendent of Police (SP) (Technical Intelligence) Ilango R., District Police Chiefs Vaibhav Saxena (Kasaragod) and Shilpa D. (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), Thiruvananthapuram Rural Additional SP (Administration) Zulfiqer M.K., Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) Rajkumar P., State Special Branch Assistant Commissioner (Administration) Dinil J.K., Chavara (Kollam City) Inspector K.R. Biju, Medical College (Thiruvananthapuram City) Inspector Harilal P., and Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Crime Branch sub-inspector Sajan K. will receive the coveted medal.

As many as 140 police personnel, including 22 women police officers, have been selected from across the country for the recognition that was constituted in 2018 to “promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise such excellence in investigation.”

