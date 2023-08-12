ADVERTISEMENT

Nine police officers from Kerala bag Union Home Minister’s Medal

August 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For Excellence in Investigation; 140 police officers, including 22 women, have been selected for recognition in the country

The Hindu Bureau

Nine police officers from Kerala have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023.

State Special Branch Superintendent of Police (SP) (Technical Intelligence) Ilango R., District Police Chiefs Vaibhav Saxena (Kasaragod) and Shilpa D. (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), Thiruvananthapuram Rural Additional SP (Administration) Zulfiqer M.K., Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) Rajkumar P., State Special Branch Assistant Commissioner (Administration) Dinil J.K., Chavara (Kollam City) Inspector K.R. Biju, Medical College (Thiruvananthapuram City) Inspector Harilal P., and Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Crime Branch sub-inspector Sajan K. will receive the coveted medal.

As many as 140 police personnel, including 22 women police officers, have been selected from across the country for the recognition that was constituted in 2018 to “promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise such excellence in investigation.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US