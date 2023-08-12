HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine police officers from Kerala bag Union Home Minister’s Medal

For Excellence in Investigation; 140 police officers, including 22 women, have been selected for recognition in the country

August 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nine police officers from Kerala have been selected for the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023.

State Special Branch Superintendent of Police (SP) (Technical Intelligence) Ilango R., District Police Chiefs Vaibhav Saxena (Kasaragod) and Shilpa D. (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), Thiruvananthapuram Rural Additional SP (Administration) Zulfiqer M.K., Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) Rajkumar P., State Special Branch Assistant Commissioner (Administration) Dinil J.K., Chavara (Kollam City) Inspector K.R. Biju, Medical College (Thiruvananthapuram City) Inspector Harilal P., and Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Crime Branch sub-inspector Sajan K. will receive the coveted medal.

As many as 140 police personnel, including 22 women police officers, have been selected from across the country for the recognition that was constituted in 2018 to “promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise such excellence in investigation.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.