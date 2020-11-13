Nine of 12 municipal heads not to seek re-election

MALAPPURAM

13 November 2020 22:58 IST

Most outgoing municipal chairpersons in the district will not be in the fray when Malappuram goes to polls on December 14.

Being the most populous district, Malappuram has 12 municipalities, the largest in any district in the State.

Eight of them had women at the helm.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as six of them have planned to stay away from the electoral fray this time. Among the four outgoing male chairpersons, only one will be in the contest this time.

To focus on business

C.P. Mohammed Kunhi, LDF’s outgoing municipal chairman in Ponnani, will not seek re-election. He says he will focus on his business but will be active during electioneering.

LDF’s M. Mohammed Saleem in Perinthalmanna municipality too will not seek re-election. According to Mr. Saleem, he will continue to remain an active social worker.

As Independent

However, LDF’s outgoing municipal chairman at Tirur K. Bava Haji is seeking re-election. He says he will contest as an Independent candidate with the support of the LDF.

K.K. Nasar, outgoing chairman of Kottakkal Municipality, is the lone male leader among the nine UDF municipal chairpersons. Mr. Nasar said he would stay away from the contest in accordance with the decision of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Three terms

The party has decided not to field those who completed three terms in local bodies.

Parappanangadi municipal Chairperson V.V. Jameela, Tirurangadi municipal Chairperson K.T. Raheeda, Nilambur municipal Chairperson Padmini Gopinath, Kondotty municipal Chairperson K.C. Sheeba, Valanchery municipal Chairperson C.K. Rufeena, and Malappuram municipal Chairperson C.H. Jameela will not be there in the contest.

They said that they would abide by the party guidelines, and would continue actively in public life.

However, the Indian Union Muslim League’s V.M. Subaida, outgoing chairperson of Manjeri Municipality, and C.K. Subaida, outgoing chairperson of Tanur Municipality, will seek re-election this time.

A.P. Unnikrishnan, outgoing District Panchayat President, is yet to take a decision on contesting this time.

Mr. Unnikrishnan had represented the IUML in the District Panchayat.