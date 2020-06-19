Nine NoRKs positive in Pathanamthitta

With nine more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district went up to 104 on Friday.

Twelve people recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the tally of recovered persons to 64. Of the 104 patients, 99 were in hospitals in the district and the rest in hospitals in other districts.

In hospitals

A total of 116 people, including people with serious symptoms, were put in observation at isolation wards.

Of this, 42 are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 10 at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, one at the General Hospital, Adoor, 58 at the Firstline Covid Treatment Centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, and five others at private hospitals in the district.

A 29-year-old woman who came from Maharashtra on June 5, a four-year-old boy who came from Maharashtra on June 7, a 25-year-old woman who came from Chennai on June 4, a 66-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman who came from Muscat on June 6, a 64-year-old man who came from Delhi on June 4, a 32-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 12, and a 42-year-old man who came from Bengaluru on June 15 tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A total of 5,078 people are in quarantine in the district as on Friday. Of this, 3,299 came from other States, 1,213 from abroad, and 566 are contacts of patients. The Health Department is awaiting results of 887 samples from the virology laboratory in Alappuzha. A total of 1,121 people are in quarantine at 133 Corona Care Centres in the district as on Friday.