Nine new cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

13 June 2020 21:41 IST

Upward trend in cases with most of them being imported ones

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district continued to move in an upward trajectory with nine more people testing positive on Saturday.

Officials said all the cases were imported—seven from foreign countries and two from other States. A young man from Chengannur came from Qatar on June 2.

The second patient, a youth from Thalavadi, reached the district from Oman on June 4.

Advertising

Advertising

A 55-year-old man from Alappuzha, had come from Saudi Arabia on June 3. The other four men are from Chennithala, Takazhi, Kayamkulam and Alappuzha respectively, flown in from Kuwait on June 2.

Of the cases from other States, a young woman from Thalavadi reached the district by a train from Delhi on June 2.

Another woman from Budhanoor came by a train from Delhi on May 22.

Eight patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and one person to a hospital in Pathanamthitta district, for treatment.

Active cases now

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 104.

The district has so far logged 129 COVID-19 cases. 24 people have recovered while one person died due to the disease.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has conducted around 500 rapid antibody tests in recent days across the district.

The test was conducted among vulnerable groups such as health workers, media personnel, police personnel, among other vulnerable populations.

One case in Kottayam

Our Correspondent writes from Kottayam: A 12-year-old girl, who returned from Maharashtra on May 28, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

The girl, from Elikkulam near Pokunnam, landed from Mumbai along with her parents and a sister and was undergoing home quarantine.

The results of her parents and sister are yet to be received.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old woman of Parathodu and a 40-year-old woman from Ettumanoor, who returned from Mumbai and Kuwait, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district is 44.

Four cases in Idukki

A Correspondent writes from Idukki: The District Medical Officer here confirmed that there were four persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.