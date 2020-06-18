Kerala

Nine more cases in Alappuzha

One came from abroad, eight from other States

The district on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19 cases. According to officials, all the fresh cases are imported — one from abroad and eight from other States.

One patient, a youth from Kayamkulam, reached the district from Kuwait on June 12. Two persons, a 42-year-old man and his daughter, hailing from Pattanakkad, came in a private vehicle from Maharashtra on June 7. A mother-son duo from Mavelikara came on board a flight from Mumbai on June 7. The sixth patient, a youth from Ambalappuzha, came from Mumbai by train on June 6. All six have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

A youth hailing from Kuttanad reached Ernakulam by flight from Delhi on June 10. He was admitted to a hospital there after showing symptoms of the disease on arrival. An 83-year-old man and his wife from Thakazhi came on board a flight from Delhi on June 10. The couple were admitted to a hospital in Pathanamthitta district.

Active cases

Meanwhile, 10 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 92.

