Nine more cases in Alappuzha

The district on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19 cases. According to officials, all the fresh cases are imported — one from abroad and eight from other States.
One patient, a youth from Kayamkulam, reached the district from Kuwait on June 12. Two persons, a 42-year-old man and his daughter, hailing from Pattanakkad, came in a private vehicle from Maharashtra on June 7. A mother-son duo from Mavelikara came on board a flight from Mumbai on June 7. The sixth patient, a youth from Ambalappuzha, came from Mumbai by train on June 6. All six have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.
A youth hailing from Kuttanad reached Ernakulam by flight from Delhi on June 10. He was admitted to a hospital there after showing symptoms of the disease on arrival. An 83-year-old man and his wife from Thakazhi came on board a flight from Delhi on June 10. The couple were admitted to a hospital in Pathanamthitta district.
Active cases
Meanwhile, 10 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have been tested negative for the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 92.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath