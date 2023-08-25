Nine killed as jeep falls into gorge in Wayanad

August 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

KALPETTA

Nine persons were killed and five others injured when a private jeep fell into a deep gorge at Kannothu Mala, near Thalapuzha, in Wayanad district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rani, 57; Karthyayani Mani, 65; Santha, 55; Chinnamma Chandran, 60; Rabiya Muhammad, 62; Leela Sathyan, 60; Shobhana Balan, 55; Chitra, 55; and Shaja Babu, 47, of Aram Number Estate at Makkimala.

The jeep carrying 14 people, including 13 women, was returning after leaf picking work at a tea plantation at Venmani when the accident occurred around 4 p.m. It was suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp bend near the gorge, the police said.

Five people, including driver Mani, 44; Latha, 38; Jayanthi, 45; Mohana Sundari, 45; and Umadevi,40, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady with serious injuries.

Their condition was critical, the hospital authorities said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan express his grief over the accident. Mr. Vijayan said Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had been directed to coordinate the emergency operations and take steps to ensure treatment for the injured.

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers. Mr. Gandhi said he had spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response.