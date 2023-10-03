HamberMenu
Nine including UEIL managing director held for gambling

S.R. Vinayakumar was caught in a raid in Trivandrum Club

October 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nine people including United Electrical Industries Limited (UEIL) managing director S.R. Vinayakumar were arrested for allegedly gambling with money in a raid in Trivandrum Club on Monday.

The government is likely to initiate a departmental inquiry against the public sector unit official, who is also the brother-in-law of the late CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Acting on the basis of a tip-off, the Museum police arrested the accused persons and let them off on bail after charging them with provisions of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960. They were nabbed from a cottage that was booked in Mr. Vinayakumar’s name around 7.30 p.m.

The police also seized ₹5.6 lakh and a set of playing cards from the alleged possession of the gang. The other accused have been identified as Asharaf of Pandalam, Sibi Antony and Manoj of Kanjirappally, Seetharam of Kowdiar, Vinod of Chirayinkeezhu, Shihas of Kadakkavoor, Amal of Kunnukuzhy and Sankar of Cherunniyoor.

