Nine, including 3 of a family, test positive in Kollam

Nine persons, including three members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. While seven of the new cases are from abroad, the other two had travelled from Delhi and Haryana.

The 40-year-old Nedumbana resident had travelled with a 13-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl from Muscat on June 19. The 33-year-old Kannanallur resident and 31-year-old Myladumkunnu resident had arrived from Bahrain and Sharjah on June 28 and 24 respectively.

The Valathungal resident who returned from Ivory Coast on June 25 was in institutional quarantine.

The Punalur resident had travelled from Delhi, arriving in Kollam on June 12 and the Klappana resident had returned from Haryana on June 20. The Kulathupuzha resident came from Oman to Ernakulam on June 30.