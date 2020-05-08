Kerala

Nine held for holding congregational prayers

The police on Thursday arrested nine persons who conducted prayers at Juma Masjid, Ayakunnu, Kunnamkulam, in Thrissur district, violating lockdown restrictions. Seven persons managed to escape from the police. The prayers were held on Wednesday evening. The arrested were later released on bail.

Printable version | May 8, 2020

