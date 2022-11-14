Nine girls go missing from shelter home in Kottayam

As many as nine girls including the victims of child sex abuse cases have gone missing from a shelter home in Manganam near Kottayam since November 14 morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
The incident came to light around 5.30 a.m. when the shelter home officials reached their rooms to awake them .
Trending
- Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
- Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
- How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India
The Kottayam East police have lodged a case in this connection. Preliminary investigations suggested that the girls might have fled the shelter on November 13 midnight. The police have also collected statements of the shelter home staff and the CCTV footages from the location.
The shelter home, run by an NGO named Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the State Social Justice Department and the child Welfare Committee.
ADVERTISEMENT