Nine fresh cases in Idukki

Nine persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki district on Wednesday.

A Health Department official said the active cases in Idukki district had now gone up to 18. Of the new cases, six arrived from abroad and were admitted to a corona care centre at Thodupuzha. Two members of a family who tested positive had arrived from Delhi. A youth who came from Chennai also tested positive, the official said.

Though restrictions were eased in the containment area of Vandanmedu at Karunapuram grama panchayat on Wednesday, curbs continue in Wards 8, 11 and 12 in Udumbanchola grama panchayat.

45 return

Forty-five persons returned to the district from abroad in the past two days. They came through the Kannur, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

They were shifted to various corona care centres.

As many as 226 migrant workers in the district left for their home States on Wednesday — 46 to Uttar Pradesh and 180 to Odisha.

Those who had taken passes were transported to the Aluva and Ernakulam railway stations on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses.

The district administration had arranged food kits for them to be used during the journey.

About 400 migrant workers would travel to Jharkhand on Thursday.