Nine establishments of educational institutions closed down in food safety inspections

Statewide drive held in 995 establishments following complaints about food served in hostels, canteens, and mess halls of educational institutions and coaching centres

December 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nine canteens or mess halls associated with educational institutions were closed down by the Food Safety department following inspections across the State on Tuesday and Wednesday, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

The Food Safety department conducted inspections in 995 hostels, canteens, and mess halls associated with educational institutions and coaching centres on the days, and nine establishments functioning in extremely unhygienic conditions were closed down.

Compounding notice as per the Food Safety and Standards Act was issued to 127 establishments for violation of food safety guidelines, and 267 given rectification notice. Ten establishments were issued improvement notice, the Minister said.

The inspections were held Statewide following repeated complaints from students of various educational institutions and their parents to the Food Safety department about food received from hostels and other such establishments. Ninety-six squads of three persons each conducted the inspections.

Without licence

As many as 179 establishments that were functioning without the Food Safety department licence were detected during the inspections. Action would be taken against these establishments according to the Food Safety and Standards Act. All hostels, canteens, and mess halls should follow the guidelines laid down in the Act. Failure to do so would invite strict action. The inspections would continue in the coming days, the Minister said.

