Kerala

Nine districts in Kerala on yellow alert following heavy rains

A traditional fisherman engaged in fishing during a heavy rain in Kochi backwaters. File photo | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT
Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 06 September 2021 11:56 IST
Updated: 06 September 2021 11:56 IST

The IMD had forecast an increase in rainfall activity till Tuesday due to a combination of factors including the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal this week.

Parts of central and north Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, September 6, 2021, and Tuesday, September 07, 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Nine districts —Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert today (Monday), as per a 10 a.m. update issued by the IMD. The IMD has also put Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Tuesday.

The IMD had forecast an increase in rainfall activity till Tuesday due to a combination of factors including the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal this week.

Advertising
Advertising

As on Monday, Kerala has recorded a 20% deficiency in the southwest monsoon rainfall.

Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
weather news
Read more...