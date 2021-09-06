Kerala

Nine districts in Kerala on yellow alert following heavy rains

A traditional fisherman engaged in fishing during a heavy rain in Kochi backwaters. File photo   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Parts of central and north Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, September 6, 2021, and Tuesday, September 07, 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Nine districts —Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert today (Monday), as per a 10 a.m. update issued by the IMD. The IMD has also put Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Tuesday.

The IMD had forecast an increase in rainfall activity till Tuesday due to a combination of factors including the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal this week.

As on Monday, Kerala has recorded a 20% deficiency in the southwest monsoon rainfall.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 11:56:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nine-districts-in-kerala-on-yellow-alert-following-heavy-rains/article36315169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY