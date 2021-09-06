Nine districts in Kerala on yellow alert following heavy rains

The IMD had forecast an increase in rainfall activity till Tuesday due to a combination of factors including the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal this week.

Parts of central and north Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, September 6, 2021, and Tuesday, September 07, 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Nine districts —Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert today (Monday), as per a 10 a.m. update issued by the IMD. The IMD has also put Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Tuesday.

As on Monday, Kerala has recorded a 20% deficiency in the southwest monsoon rainfall.