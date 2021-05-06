Nine-day lockdown in State from tomorrow

To check disease transmission in second wave of COVID-19

A Statewide lockdown will be enforced from May 8 to 16 to contain disease transmission in the second wave of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the lockdown against the backdrop of 42,464 new cases on Thursday.

The nine-day lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 8 has been notified by the Chief Secretary in exercise of powers conferred under Section 20 (3) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority.

All educational, training, research, and coaching institutions and places of worship will remain closed. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious, gatherings stand barred.

All roadway and waterway transport services will remain suspended. Air and rail services, except metro, will remain operational. Goods transport, Fire and Rescue Services, law and order, and emergency services will be functional.

Taxis and autorickshaws, including cab aggregators, will be permitted only for procurement of essential commodities, medicines, attending to medical emergencies and to proceed to airports/ railway stations. Private vehicles will be allowed only for procuring essential commodities, medicines, and for travelling for vaccination against COVID-19.

Interstate road transport will be allowed for goods and emergency services. For interstate road transport of individuals for emergency purposes, registration on the Jagratha portal is mandatory.

In case of funerals, only 20 persons will be permitted after registering on the portal. For marriages, 20 persons will be allowed. Intimation to the police station and registration on the portal are needed.

Hospitals and related medical establishments, including manufacturing and distribution units, dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes can function.

Commercial and private establishments will remain closed. But, shops including ration shops, those dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, fodder, poultry and cattle feed, and bakeries can function till 7.30 p.m. Home delivery will be encouraged.

Offices of the Government of India and that of the State, its autonomous and subordinate offices, and public corporations will remain closed. Essential departments will function with minimal staff.

Banks, insurance, and financial services can function from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with minimal staff. Print and electronic media have been exempted. Delivery of all essential goods through e-commerce and home delivery can be undertaken. Petrol pumps, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, repair services of essential equipment, including vehicles, have been exempted.

Industrial establishments will remain closed. But units manufacturing essential commodities, medical supplies, including medical oxygen cylinders or industrial gas cylinders, and units involved in exports can function.

Hospitality services will remain suspended. Hotels, homestays, lodges, and motels accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to the lockdown, medical and emergency staff, and air and sea crew have been exempted.

Movement of domestic helps and caregivers for the elderly and the bedridden is allowed. Construction and maintenance works can be undertaken.

District Collectors should deploy sectoral magistrates and incident commanders in their local jurisdictions for the overall implementation of these measures.