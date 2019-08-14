Nine CPI(M) workers get life term in murder case

The Additional District and Sessions Court at Thalassery on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to nine Communist party of India (Marxist) workers in connection with the murder of Shidhin, a CPI(M) worker, at Thalassery in a clash between two groups in the party in 2013.

Judge P.N. Vinod awarded life term to the accused Meethal Vipin alias Britto, Nikhilraj alias Kunjikkadappan, M. Dheeraj, Dhilnesh, P.K. Nihal, Cheriyandi Midhun, Shabin, K. Amal Kumar and V.K. Sojith. All of them are residents of Kavumbagam and surrounding areas of Thalassery. The court also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh each on all the convicts.

Shidhin, 20, of Vadakkumbad near Thalassery had been killed and three other CPI(M) workers had been injured in a clash between two gangs of party workers at nearby Kolassery on the night of October 4, 2013.

Three of the convicts in the case, Britto, Sojith and Midhun, are also named accused in the case of attempted murder of former party leader C.O.T. Nazeer on May 18.