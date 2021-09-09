Ninavu to check child suicides

Steps to ensure emotional well-being, social connectivity of children

The State Women and Child Development Department is set to launch ‘Ninavu,’ a child suicide prevention programme under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS).

The intervention comes in the wake of the alarming rate of suicide among children in the State.

The most significant initiative under Ninavu is the setting up of a suicide-prevention cell that will aim at nipping in the bud problems faced by children that lead to anxiety and feelings of forlornness. Their emotional well-being and social connectivity will be ensured and support for impulse control provided.

Scientific studies and research, trainings, interventions, sustainable support, and awareness creation of the importance of positive mental health in society are the other objectives of the cell.

Feasible strategies and protocols for preventing suicides and screening programmes are planned.

Early identification

Early identification and interventions for high-risk groups such as children from vulnerable families, those in need of care and protection, and those in conflict with law will be made. It will enhance the capacity of potential gatekeepers in the child protection system such as staff of child-care institutions and non-governmental organisations, professional social workers, psychologists, school teachers, and school counsellors for early identification of children who have suicidal thoughts.

Another goal of the programme is to equip children to face tough situations in life.

e-learning portal

The Women and Child Development Department will also roll out an e-learning portal developed with the support of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala and UNICEF that will allow child protection functionaries to undergo online trainings and sessions to update their knowledge and skills.