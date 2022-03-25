NIMS Medicity to switch over to Khadi uniforms

Employees of NIMS Medicity near here will switch over to Khadi uniforms from March 26.

Doctors, nurses, other employees in 65 departments and students will henceforth don uniforms made out of Khadi textiles. Managing director M.S. Faizal Khan said the initiative was aimed at promoting patriotic fervour and providing support to thousands of employees in the ailing Khadi and handloom sectors.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the initiative at a function on March 26.

The first batch of uniforms made by the Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi was handed over to the institution by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve the other day.